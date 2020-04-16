Covid-19: Fenwick reopens its online store

Fenwick has resumed eCommerce operations after temporarily closing its online business on 25 March due to a lack of back-end systems to support picking orders from its warehouse.

In a statement on its website, the department store confirmed customers can order products online again, having significantly altered the way in which orders are picked and packed in order to meet government guidelines and enable staff to observe social distancing rules during Covid-19.

The retailer said there will be only a small number of staff working in this period, each of whom have volunteered to return. They will also be working on rotation to select the orders in line with the new safety measures, and returns and orders will be the first priority. Therefore, deliveries of new orders could take longer than usual.

The department store also confirmed it will still be accepting items for return but they may take longer than usual to process. In recognition of the fact it is difficult for many customers to access a post office at the moment, Fenwick has promised that any items purchased online from 15 April will still be accepted for return for 28 days from the date that its physical stores reopen.

“You can discover a selection of some of your favourite brands and ranges. Not everything is available as yet but we hope you enjoy choosing from this edit. We are continuing to work on bringing you more products to browse and shop, as and when it is safe to do so,” said Fenwick. “We would also like to take this opportunity to say a huge thank you for your many kind messages of support and look forward to welcoming you back to Fenwick online.”

Fenwick is one of a number of retailers to reopen their eCommerce channels in recent days following temporary closures due to Covid-19. These include Next, Shuh, Quiz, and Dunelm.