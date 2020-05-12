Covid-19: Dunelm offers Click & Collect car delivery service

Dunelm is rolling out a contactless click & collect service to the rest of its UK shops following the successful trials in a small number of its stores. This includes the option of orders being taken directly to customer’s cars to help reduce the risk of Covid-19 infection.

The retailer said these contact-free collection points are now being offered across most of its stores, and aims to make them available in all locations.

In the initiative, customers can select goods online and collect it from their nearest store, with Dunelm stating that the items should be ready within three hours of the order being placed. Customers then queue outside the store whilst maintaining two metre spacing’s and collect their items contact-free. Alternatively, for those nervous about queuing, there is the option of phoning the store whilst remaining inside your car, having the products brought out and left by your car door by members of staff.

Dunelm commented: “The government has been supportive of click & collect services as long as they are doing their part to protect the health and wellbeing of the country, and we're happy to say that we are carefully rolling out two new ways to use Click & Collect, following the advice on social distancing and hygiene.

“After successfully introducing our new collection options in a few stores first, we’re confident that our contact-free process works well and we’re ready to bring it to the rest of the UK. Currently, the majority of our stores remain closed, but we are introducing contact-free collection points to stores to give you more options.”

The move is part of Dunelm’s efforts to resume trading during Covid-19. It added that a small number of stores in the midlands are now open with social distancing and safety measures in place, with more due to reopen soon. Last month, it resumed eCommerce trading following initial closure as lockdown measures were first introduced.