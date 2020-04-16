Covid-19: Dunelm the latest retailer to resume online trading

Dunelm has announced that its online business is now fully operational again after an initial phased reopening. The home furnishings store is one of a number of retailers to have restarted eCommerce operations following initial closure in the wake of the UK government’s Covid-19 lockdown measures.

Dunelm also reported it has received a significant increase in online orders recently compared to the period prior to the Covid-19 crisis, which it should now satisfy with its online business fully operational again. The only exception is with some two-man delivery products; however, it is anticipated this will begin next week once a safe and workable solution is finalised.

In a statement, Dunelm said that it had used external specialists, including NHS professionals, to make changes to its eCommerce practices to ensure the safety of both staff and customers. Orders were only taken once these changes were implemented and approval granted from Trading Standards.

Nick Wilkinson, chief executive officer of Dunelm, commented: "We remain focused on doing the right thing for our colleagues, customers and the communities where we operate, and I am pleased that we have safely re-opened our online operations. I am immensely grateful for the dedication and commitment of our colleagues and supplier partners who have demonstrated great agility and determination in a dynamic and unprecedented situation.”

Dunelm has also received confirmation from the Bank of England that it is eligible to access funding under the Covid Corporate Financing Facility, helping ensure it has sufficient liquidity to navigate the crisis.

Wilkinson said: "Whilst many uncertainties remain, we have ensured that Dunelm and its many stakeholders will be well-supported through this difficult period and are confident that we will emerge from this crisis as a stronger business ready to return to sustainable and profitable growth."

Wilkinson has also voluntarily taken a 90% salary reduction for three months from April to June to further help the company's finances.