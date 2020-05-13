Covid-19: Decathlon launches mobile self-checkout solution in Germany

Decathlon is introducing a mobile self-checkout solution across its 81 stores in Germany, utilising the Scan & Go technology developed by MishiPay. This initiative will enable customers to scan and pay for items via their smartphone, thereby limiting contact with other people and reducing the risk of Covid-19 transmission.

This type of technology could be vital for non-essential retailers in ensuring the safety of staff and customers in the UK when with stores potentially able to reopen from June. Non-essential shops begun reopening in Germany from 20 April.

The ‘Scan, Pay, Leave’ service is already being used in several Decathlon Deutschland stores, with further locations added every week. The technology works by disabling the RFID security tag on an item once customers have scanned and paid for it on their phone. This removes any need to touch publicly available technologies such as chip & PIN as well as reduce the amount of time people spend in store.

Decathlon Deutschland’s leader of store digitalisation, Stefan Hertkorn, explained: “We are always looking for innovative ways to improve the in-store experience for our customers, and we have found that they are really enjoying using the MishiPay app. What’s more, the solution has clear customer benefits in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic; enabling shoppers to use their own device for the entire shopping journey instead of needing to touch store hardware, and eliminating the need to wait at a checkout.”

MishiPay is a London-based tech company, whose mobile self-checkout system can be integrated seamlessly into a retailer’s existing payment and security systems. As well as making stores safer during the Covid-19 crisis, the technology provides greater convenience for shoppers and staff.

Founder and CEO of MishiPay, Mustafa Khanwala, said: “We have been delighted to work with Decathlon Deutschland to help them create an in-store shopping experience that is as enjoyable for customers as possible.”