Covid-19: Currys PC World launches virtual shopping experience

Currys PC World has launched a virtual shopping experience to enable customers to receive expert advice during the Covid-19 lockdown. In partnership with Go Instore, the electricals retailer has launched 'ShopLive' to ensure all customers continue to receive help on laptops, TVs, washing machines and refrigeration products from store colleagues whilst its physical stores remain closed as part of the UK governments lockdown measures.

When browsing on currys.co.uk, customers will now be offered the opportunity to talk to store experts from across the country via a popup ShopLive video link on selected webpages.

This follows moves by other retailers such as John Lewis in recent weeks to try and replicate some aspects of the in-store experience for customers virtually.

Currys PC World is also taking ramping up preparations to ensure its stores are safe for customers and staff once lockdown restrictions are lifted. This includes a front-of-store trading concept in which customers will be able to interact with staff from behind screens, a zero contact ‘Drive Thru’ model to allow customers to pick up products without leaving their car, as well as enhanced hygiene measures.

Mark Allsop, Dixons Carphone chief operating officer, commented: “Our vison is to help everyone enjoy amazing technology, and the entire business has been focused on what we can do to help customers both now and when the government announces it’s safe for us to open our stores again. We want to provide the best service for all our customers, whether they are unable to visit us and are among the most vulnerable, want the convenience of a live shopping experience at home, or want to visit our stores safely.”

In a pre-close trading update, Dixons Carphone reported a 166% increase in online sales in the five weeks leading up to 25 April as the retailer adapts its operations to the current situation. This included a huge spike in online electricals sales at its Currys PC World business.