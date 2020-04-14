Covid-19: John Lewis launches virtual consultations for customers

John Lewis has launched a range of virtual services to meet the needs of customers staying at home during the Covid-19 pandemic. The retailer has adapted store-based services so they can be accessed online, such as one-on-one video consultations with experts.

Starting from today, customers will be able to book free advice consultations online, initially in the areas of nursery services, home design and personal styling. Further services, inspirational talks, and learning sessions are due to start from the end of April.

In the virtual nursery, parents to-be can speak to an advisor via video for one-hour, receiving information as well as recommendations on the products that best meet their needs. To help make their home space more comfortable during lockdown, people can also undertake a one-hour video call with a home design stylist, who can help in areas such as creating a space flexible for work. Finally, via the company’s Instagram account, expert personal stylists from the John Lewis Style Studios are offering help and advice to customers in organising and decluttering their cupboards and drawers.

Peter Cross, director of customer experience at John Lewis and Waitrose, said: “We are a diverse, resilient and strong business, and are wholeheartedly committed to supporting the wellbeing of our customers at this time. Through the power of technology, we have carefully curated these free one-to-one virtual appointments to reflect the needs of the nation during this national crisis. We have gathered our experts from across the country to offer these services initially across nursery, home and styling, with future plans to extend our services across nutritional advice, wine tastings, and tech support to name a few.”

The retailer has also recently created an online hub called ‘Your Partners Through It all’ to give people tips, inspiration and activities online in areas like cooking and gardening. These new services are further examples of how the retail industry is adapting to lockdown measures to continue meeting customer needs during Covid-19.