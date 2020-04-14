Covid-19: Amazon to hire an extra 75,000 staff

Amazon is hiring an extra 75,000 staff in the US to keep up with customer demand after successfully filling 100,000 new vacancies in the past month. The online retailer has urged people who have lost their jobs or been furloughed as a result of the Covid-19 crisis to take up these positions.

Last month, the e-tail giant announced it would be hiring an additional 100,000 people in full and part-time positions across its sites in the US. This was to help cope with increased demand for its services as people were forced to stay indoors as a result of the spread of Covid-19. This target has now been met and Amazon now wants to grow its capacity further as orders continue to surge.

In its Covid-19 blog on Tuesday 14 April, the eCommerce giant also reiterated its commitment to increase the pay of its staff, saying it now expects to invest over $500 million to do so.

“We know many people have been economically impacted as jobs in areas like hospitality, restaurants, and travel are lost or furloughed as part of this crisis and we welcome anyone out of work to join us at Amazon until things return to normal and their past employer is able to bring them back,” said Amazon.

The retailer also said that the temporary restrictions on non-essential goods sold on its platform by third party sellers will be eased. In a statement to the Financial Times it confirmed: “Later this week we will allow more products into our fulfilment centres. Products will be limited by quantity to enable us to continue prioritising products and protecting employees, while also ensuring most selling partners can ship goods into our facilities.”

Amazon has been one of a number of retailers to have undertaken large-scale recruitment drives to deal with increased demand from Covid-19 despite the devastating consequences of the virus on the retail sector as a whole.