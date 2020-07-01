Beauty brand Coty UK has launched a new shoppable website, offering home delivery through a direct-to-consumer (D2C) service for the first time.

The Home Beauty Edit has now been in operation for three weeks, and it is yet another example of a brand or retailer pivoting during the current health emergency caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Brands such as Heinz and PepsiCo have launched their own D2C ventures during the Covid-19 lockdown period.

Coty said the demand for DIY beauty products increased significantly in May and early June, prompting the business to launch the D2C service, which delivers at-home product sets directly to consumers' doors within two working days from making their order.

The Home Beauty Edit offers product bundles which start retailing at £17.97, and initially includes hair colour products from Clairol and nail care and colour products from Sally Hansen such as ‘at home salon’ and ‘manicure essential’ sets.

Charles Oades, UK and Ireland D2C director at Coty, commented: “We are always looking at ways to make the lives of our shoppers easier.

“Given the current terms of lockdown in the UK and the challenges our consumers face in getting online deliveries or to the shops safely, it presented a perfect opportunity to try to help. Consumers still want to feel and look their best and we hope this initiative can enable them to do so from the safety of their home.”

The new website was developed alongside Coty’s distributor, Murrays, and the brand said it took three weeks to develop from concept to launch.

On the site, consumers can access beauty tips from Clairol’s colour ambassador, Michael Douglas, and sign up to Coty UK’s newsletter service. Those using the site can get free delivery on all products, with fulfilment restricted to the UK and Republic of Ireland.