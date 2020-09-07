Cos launches online 'pre-loved' platform Resell

H&M Group fashion retailer, Cos, has launched an online clothing resale platform, called 'Resell'.

The new website will enable consumers to buy and sell ‘pre-loved’ Cos clothing and accessories, and it is part of the wider group’s push towards a more circular economy.

Cos described Resell as “a community-curated online selection” that will allow users to sell old favourites and shop new items from the brand’s archive, spanning the last 13 years.

Launching initially in the UK and Germany – the latter is where H&M Group already runs several second-hand and sustainable platforms such as Sellpy and Afound – the plan is for the site to be available globally for buyers this autumn.

Despite the Covid-19 coronavirus, several retailers have continued to commit to pre-pandemic plans to make their businesses more sustainable.

Selfridges is putting resale, rental, and repair at the heart of a new strategy aimed at transforming internal, supplier, and customer attitudes towards consumerism in the long term. Ikea announced last week a further €600 million to invest in companies and solutions that have a direct impact towards the Paris Agreement and the UN Sustainable Development Goals, as part of enhancing the green credentials of its supply chain.

Analyst and research group GlobalData noted recently that the idea of recycling, reusing and repurposing fashion is gaining traction among some of the leading players in the industry.

Beth Wright, apparel correspondent at GlobalData, said: “Deconstructing both footwear and apparel to access the material components which are then utilised in the production of new items gives new life to unwanted products as opposed to using new fabrics and fibres, and helps divert products from landfill.”

She added: “The practice of both repurposing and restoring post-consumer goods has the potential to help the fashion industry operate in a more sustainable manner, moving away from the traditional ‘take-make-waste’ model.

“However, while both trends ultimately mean fewer items are being produced and keep products out of landfill, they still represent just a drop in the ocean compared with the amount of new clothing that continues to be made.”

Additional research from GlobalData shows that only 3.4% of consumers have used retailers’ recycling schemes to get rid of unwanted textiles. Retailers such as Primark and Sweaty Betty offer these in their stores, with the former donating profit from the scheme to UNICEF and the latter giving participating customers £10 towards a further purchase with its brand.