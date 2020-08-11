Co-op’s rapid delivery partnership with Deliveroo reaches 400 stores

Co-op’s rapid delivery partnership with Deliveroo has been extended to 400 stores in the UK, reaching a milestone set out at the start of the year.

It means 27 million customers are now able to order from 600 Co-op grocery and household items via the Deliveroo app and have them delivered in under 30 minutes thanks to the online food delivery firm’s network of bikes and riders. This makes Co-op the most widely available supermarket on the Deliveroo app.

Co-op began working with Deliveroo in 2019, with the delivery service further rolled out this year to cover 128 cities across the UK.

The expansion is part of Co-op’s ambition to provide online home delivery and click & collect from over 650 of its stores by the end of the year. This is being achieved through the expansion of Co-op’s own delivery service and partnerships with app-based delivery companies like Deliveroo and Buymie.

Chris Conway, head of ecommerce at Co-op commented: “We are offering speed, flexibility and choice with on demand, online convenience meeting consumer needs in our communities. We have accelerated our plans to roll-out online delivery through our own online store and with partners.

“Products are selected locally by Co-op stores which act as micro-distribution hubs and so also benefit from the significant increase seen in demand as consumer shopping trends change in the wake of Covid-19 and more people shop for food online.”

Ajay Lakhani, vice president of new business, Deliveroo added: “We are delighted that the Co-op and Deliveroo partnership has been such a success and reached the milestone of 400 stores across the UK. At Deliveroo we want to play our role to help people get the food and household items they need and want in as little as under 30 minutes.”

A number of retailers have entered into new partnerships with Deliveroo during the Covid-19 pandemic to increase the number of speedy deliveries for customers, including Morrisons, Holland & Barrett, and Aldi.