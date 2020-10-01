Co-op strengthens self-service and PoS technology partnership

UK grocery retailer Co-op has expanded its partnership with hardware provider Diebold Nixdorf, which includes managed services and remote monitoring of its self-service and point-of-sale (PoS) systems.

Co-op has over 60,000 employees and more than 2,600 stores across the UK, it is utilising the supplier’s ‘DN AllConnect ServicesSM for Retail’ offering. Diebold Nixdorf will provide implementation services, IT support, and remote monitoring through its managed services package.

David Robertson, retail IT director at Co-op, called Diebold Nixdorf “a long-term, strategic partner”.

“Through our close working and collaborative approach we have been able to consistently provide our customers with a fast and efficient checkout experience – helping to keep our communities fed quickly, easily and safely,” he explained.

“With millions of customer transactions per week, it's critical that our systems are operating when needed.”

Co-op uses the tech company’s ‘EASY’ range of self-service machines, and has worked alongside the supplier to speed up transactions and boost efficiency.

Ben Gale, regional vice president and managing director for retail at Diebold Nixdorf, added: "Our strong service offering – underpinned by internet of things technology and cloud-based analytics – enables the remote resolution of the vast majority of incidents.”

RBR, a banking tech, cards and payments research consultancy, released research before the coronavirus pandemic suggesting a growing movement towards self-service machines in retail.

Global retailers increased their investment in self-checkout technology in 2019, with over 120,000 units shipped around the world, according to RBR’s Global EPOS and Self-Checkout 2020 study. European players such as Lidl, Carrefour, and the UK grocers made significant investment in additional terminals, it found.

The research also showed the UK grocery market was pushing towards a greater number of cashless self-service terminals.