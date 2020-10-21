Co-op extends home delivery network in Scotland

Co-op has announced a new partnership with same-day home delivery specialist, Gophr, in Scotland.

Over the last 18 months, Co-op has gone from a grocer without an online delivery service to one with multiple fulfilment partnerships across the UK. The Gophr tie-up involves six stores in Glasgow, but the plan is to roll out the service to 50 stores across Scottish cities such as Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Inverness, and Perth in the weeks ahead.

It follows the extension of home delivery via autonomous delivery in Milton Keynes in the summer, and new collaborations with fulfilment specialists such as Deliveroo and Pinga, as well as last year’s launch of an electric bike-based delivery service to support the launch of its core online shopping business.

Gophr can make deliveries within 4km of the participating stores in as little as two hours, with customers able to make their order through Co-op’s own online shop. The Glasgow Co-op shops involved in the initial pilot are based at 139 Sauchiehall Street; 1517 Paisley Road West, Cardonald; 114 Cumbernauld Road, Muirhead; 63 Cumbernauld Road, Stepps; 1158 Shettleston Road (G32); and 171-177 Baillieston Road, Barrachnie.

Grocery items are picked by Co-op colleagues in the local stores, which act as micro-distribution hubs for the online service. These stores are also offering click & collect.

Matt Arrigonie, online operations manager at Co-op, said: “We continue to look for new ways to innovate and expand access to our products and services to deliver a truly compelling offer for consumers, conveniently.

“By collaborating with partners, we can offer further flexibility and choice to meet community needs for shopping locally with ease, speed and safety.”

The 2020 version of the Associated of Convenience Stores (ACS) Local Shop Report, published in September, found that the convenience sector now provides over 600,000 home deliveries a week, with half of c-stores now offering ‘card not present’ payments. The enhanced digitisation of convenience retailing is one clear impact of the coronavirus crisis, as stores have adapted to serve local communities in unique circumstances.