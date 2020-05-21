Co-op to provide a personalised same-day delivery service

Co-op has partnered with Buymie to provide same-day home grocery deliveries and full personal shopping services to 200,000 households across Bristol. Orders for Co-op products via the Buymie app can be delivered in as little as one hour, helping the grocer’s efforts to expand its home delivery offerings to better meet customer needs in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Co-op said this new initiative will sit alongside its own same-day delivery offer, as well as its online shop, which the retailer wants to make available from 650 stores in the UK by the end of 2020.

Buymie is Irish-based firm, which provides customers with tailored grocery deliveries with the help of a personal shopper. Customers in the Bristol area will be able to choose from over 4,000 Co-op products on Buymie’s app, with no limitations on basket size, and select a convenient delivery slot up to seven days in advance.

They will then be appointed their own personal shopper, who will be responsible for picking out the highest quality fresh produce. Customers can also arrange to have a call with their personal shopper if any of their selected items are out of stock to discuss alternatives. A fee of £6.99 is charged for same-day delivery, while there is a £1 fee for the personalised shopping service.

Jason Perry, head of online development at Co-op commented: “Ease, speed and convenience is at the core of our approach. With customer experience and quality front of mind, our decision to partner with Buymie allows us to continue to expand access to our products online, and offer greater flexibility and choice to meet consumer needs in our communities.”

Buymie expects to create 200 personal shopping jobs over the next six months as a result of the partnership.

Devan Hughes, CEO and co-founder of Buymie, said: “We have accelerated our UK expansion plans to support our retail partners in offering same-day delivery capacity, with Bristol being our first city to launch.”

The Buymie app can be downloaded for free on either IOS or android devices.