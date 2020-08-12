Coca Cola signs IBM hybrid cloud deal

Drinks group Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP) is looking to streamline its IT infrastructure via a new deal with tech titan IBM.

The company has announced it wants to accelerate towards an open hybrid cloud environment, which it said will reduce operational expenses, increase IT resiliency, and enable it to use analytics and artificial intelligence in daily business.

As part of the agreement, IBM Services, is set to help CCEP make and manage this journey, with the arrangement including the use of IBM public cloud, and several large SAP workloads.

CCEP will utilise the IBM-owned app development platform, Red Hat OpenShift, and open source operating system, Red Hat Enterprise Linux, to support its IT transformation.

Peter Brickley, CIO of CCEP, said: “Our successful collaboration with IBM over the last few years has given us the confidence to take the next step in our strategic cloud-first digital transformation.

“The selection of IBM’s hybrid cloud architecture with Red Hat OpenShift gives us the flexibility to optimise across different public cloud platforms according to our future needs.”

Luq Niazi, IBM’s general manager for the global distribution sector & global managing director for consumer industries, added: “CCEP is embarking on a journey towards an open and secure cloud architecture driving greater digital advancement.”

The deal will also utilise IBM’s Multicloud Management tools to ensure legacy systems, private and public clouds can be integrated and managed from a single dashboard.