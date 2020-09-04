Co-op introduces zero-emission same day delivery

Co-op is introducing zero-emission online grocery deliveries after partnering with startup delivery company Pinga.

Under the initiative, up to one million people living in East London will be able to order from more than 500 Co-op products via Pinga’s app, which is available from the App Store or Google Play Store.

After an order is placed, a ‘Pinga Partner’ will select the grocery items and deliver them to the customer’s door in 90 minutes or less. Deliveries will mainly be made on foot, bicycle, or electric scooter, with Pinga aiming to make all journeys 100% emission free in the coming months.

The service is available from five Co-op stores located in Hackney, Stepney, and Stoke Newington, and follows a number of recent moves by the retailer to expand its online delivery capacity in light of the accelerated shift to eCommerce during Covid-19. For instance, last month, it extended its rapid delivery partnership with Deliveroo to 400 UK stores and in May it partnered with Buymie to provide same-day home grocery deliveries and full personal shopping services to 200,000 households across Bristol.

The new collaboration also forms part of Co-op’s ambition to provide online same-day delivery from 650 stores by the end of 2020, which it first outlined in January.

Jason Perry, Co-op head of online development, said: “We continue to innovate and expand access to our products, getting closer to our members and customers with ease, speed, quality and choice locally to meet the needs of communities. Shoppers are increasingly looking for on-demand online convenience – shopping in close proximity to their home or place of work. With deliveries made in 90 minutes or less we can provide what shoppers want, when and where they need it, conveniently.”

The announcement comes as the Co-op unveiled a £130M store investment programme creating up to 1,000 local jobs. Over 65 new and extended stores will be created, with all the new shops to run on 100% renewable electricity.