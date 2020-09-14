Cath Kidston appoints ex-Dune eCommerce boss as digital director

Homeware and fashion brand Cath Kidston has appointed Rob Silsbury as its digital director.

The new digital leader starts today (14 September) after leaving footwear retailer Dune earlier this summer. Silsbury departed Dune in June after three years as marketing & eCommerce director, where he brought together the online and marketing teams and drove digital sales growth year-on-year. He previously held senior eCommerce and digital roles at Tiffany & Co and Ralph Lauren.

Silsbury takes the place of James Wintle, who spent the last 12 months as digital director at Cath Kidston before leaving this week to take the chief digital officer role at jewellery brand Vashi.

Silsbury will report directly to Cath Kidston CEO, Melinda Paraie. The new digital director’s direct reports are Ash Auckland in the digital marketing team and Siobhan Hughes in eCommerce.

Cath Kidston went through a pre-pack administration in April and announced the closure of all 60 stores to focus on digital and wholesale, at a cost of circa 900 jobs.

Paraie told Essential Retail Silsbury has been appointed to “lead online growth at Cath Kidston”.

“Following the restructuring of the business, Cath Kidston now operates as a digital-first retailer, focused on continuing to grow our digital presence and building a global online community,” she explained.

“Rob’s appointment is part of the ongoing investment in our digital infrastructure and he will be responsible for evolving our digital offer and enriching digital relationships with our customers.”

Cath Kidston is one of several former multichannel retailers, including TM Lewin and Maplin, to close down their store estates and reninvent themselves as predominantly digital businesses with no shops.