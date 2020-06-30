Cath Kidston prints made available for Animal Crossing video game

Fashion and homewares brand Cath Kidston has created digital versions of its prints and made them available for download in the popular Animal Crossing: New Horizons video game.

The prints can now be embedded into the Nintendo social simulation game, with gamers able to personalise their virtual homes using these traditional designs from the British brand.

It is a novel digital marketing exercise by Cath Kidston, which closed its store estate earlier this year as part of a pre-pack administration. The move has resulted in the company leaving store-based retail to focus on its digital and wholesale platforms.

PR and digital agency Rise at Seven’s creative team supported the in-house Cath Kidston digital division in bringing the Animal Crossing designs to life.

To access the prints on the game, consumers will first need to download the Nintendo Switch Online app which is available on Android and iOS operating systems. Then, once logged into their Nintendo account, users can access NookLink, which allows them to import and use custom design QR codes.

Cath Kidston now has its own QR codes which can be scanned in order to store the brand’s prints on the user’s gaming account.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons launched in March this year, and it has risen in popularity during the coronavirus-prompted lockdown. Nintendo said from launch date on 20 March to 31 March it sold 11.77 million units, and it went on to sell 13.41 million units in its first six weeks.

The game has a range of customisable features, allowing players to personalise their characters’ outfits and house interiors. Cath Kidston’s Button Rose, Strawberry Gingham, and Wheel and Wings Cadet prints are available for use in the game.