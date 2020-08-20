Card Factory website launches, new mobile app on way

Card Factory is working with several retail technology companies to drive changes to it digital offering, as it continues it modernisation.

The cards retailer is working with app commerce company Poq to build its first mobile app – part of an ongoing relationship with systems integrator Astound Commerce, which has resulted in the recent launch of a refreshed website.

Card Factory has recognised that personalisation is key to success in the cards category in the UK, with pureplay rivals such as Moonpig and Funky Pigeon taking market share in recent years. Some 60% of Card Factory’s own online business comes from personalised products, too, and the latest digital investments will support a greater focus on this strategy.

A statement from Card Factory and Astound acknowledged Card Factory’s legacy eCommerce platform “lacked the basic functionality needed to deliver good on-site customer experience”, so a switch to Salesforce Commerce was undertaken.

Third-party technology, including centralised data management tools from Pimberley and payment for speedier transactions from Apple Pay, has also been added as part of wider digital transformation work led by Astound.

Card Factory’s customers can now create personalised products on both its desktop and mobile site, following the latest round of investments.

Salesforce’s CRM platform Service Cloud has also been integrated to improve customer service, while webchat with a live agent is now offered by Card Factory for the first time. In addition, Salesforce’s Chatter tool has been introduced to allow staff to share information and collaborate as part of the wider customer service evolution taking place at the retailer.

David Cutts, CIO at Card Factory, commented: “Digital transformation sits at the heart of our long-term growth strategy, so it was imperative we had the right infrastructure – and the right digital commerce agency – in place to support us."

Commenting on the new website launch and other digital investments, Astound Commerce UK managing director, Terry Hunter, commented: “The new platform provides a scalable and future-proof solution that can support the business’ expansion plans across channels and devices, whilst ensuring customer experience is upheld at each touchpoint.”

In the 12 months to January 2020, Card Factory like-for-like sales dropped by 0.5% and pre-tax profit was down by 4.4% to £65.2 million. The business is currently building a more integrated supply chain in order to rely less on third-party, overseas suppliers, further adding to its plans to become a more dynamic, digitally-enabled retailer.