Property group LabTech – which owns and manages the popular Camden Market among its London developments – has introduced a series of initiatives designed to support the emergency services and help vulnerable local residents during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The company is offering free STAY co-living apartments for key NHS workers and their families, to allow them easier access to their jobs in central London hospitals; opening its Camden House building as a common room for emergency services staff to use during breaks; and creating a soup kitchen operation that will run three days a week to provide hot meals for the increasing number of homeless people.

LabTech has been coordinating its efforts with the emergency services and Camden Council, to ensure it offers effective help.

“London is facing a unique challenge and we all have a responsibility to do what we can to help. These initiatives from LabTech provide assistance where it is needed in the community, and we will continue to investigate other ways in which we can provide further support at this crucial time,” said LabTech CEO Yaron Shahar.

The company has also launched a campaign that encourages Camden residents to use contactless click & collect delivery options being provided by businesses across its estate.

LabTech owns more than 20 acres of central London real estate. As well as stores, markets, and apartments the company runs Labs office spaces, as part of a strategy to allow residents to live, work, shop and eat in the Camden area.