Cake Box boosted by click & collect as it also launches delivery

Cake Box is benefiting from continued growth in online sales, with click & collect up 60% at its stores that have reopened from the end of March. This has given it the confidence to recently launch delivery services with all the main providers.

As the company reported its full-year results – for the 12 months ended 31 March – that showed group revenue up 10.8% to £18.7 million and pre-tax profits of £3.8 million, it also highlighted how current trading at around 75% of its stores is now hitting pre-Covid-19 levels.

Integral to the ongoing fortunes of the company is undoubtedly its online proposition, based on the success of the channel during the past three months, which has seen trade levels grow significantly.

Sukh Chamdal, CEO of Cake Box said: “We are developing new, innovative ways to extend our customer reach. This includes the expanded trial of our shopping centre kiosks and supporting our click & collect offer that has proven very popular during lockdown. In May we also launched home delivery of our cakes via Uber Eats and Just Eat, with an encouraging initial response, and have most recently launched on Deliveroo.”

She also confirmed that the plan is to continue to grow the stores base in order to eventually cover the whole of the UK. This follows the 20 new franchise stores that were opened during the financial year, which took the group to 133 stores (of which 131 have reopened following Covid-19 and are offering a limited menu).