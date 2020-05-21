Caffè Nero offers delivery service for first time

Caffè Nero has announced a new partnership with food delivery service Uber Eats, which takes the coffee chain into the world of eCommerce for the first time.

Over 40 of the coffee house’s sites across the UK will be set up for delivery on Uber Eats by the end of May.

The move comes amid the Covid-19 pandemic, which has forced hospitality companies and non-essential retail organisations to temporarily close to halt the spread of the virus.

During the crisis, Caffè Nero has opened some of its sites for takeaway only, with CEO Will Stratton-Morris saying there has been “strong demand” for its products and services at these locations. These sites will be the ones set up for delivery.

“We want to be able to help those unable to visit one of our open stores enjoy our coffee without compromising the premium quality,” he explained.

“I believe the partnership with Uber Eats allows us to do that and continue to as we open more stores”.

Coffee, other hot drinks, and a selection of food to go such as croissants and pain au chocolat will be listed on the Uber Eats App or website, available for delivery directly to a customer’s home.

Uber Eats said it has introduced measures to help ensure each of its couriers can access the personal protective equipment they require at a time when health and safety precautions are a priority for many people.

It also provides free sanitising products, and it has provided staff with over one million face masks. Like other food delivery chains, such as Domino’s Pizza, the coronavirus era drop-off process is “contactless” meaning items are left at the door of the customer rather than handed over.

The Caffè Nero stores currently open for takeaway in the UK are offering free hot drinks to all NHS staff throughout May, and the company said those who are part of its operating workforce have voluntarily requested to return to their jobs.