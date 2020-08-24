BWG Food introduces mobile scan & go technology in Ireland

Wholesale retail grocery group BWG Foods has launched a pilot mobile scan & go scheme in Ireland using technology developed by Mishipay, as it looks to make shopping quicker and more convenient for customers amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Introduced initially in two “strategic locations” last week, if successful, the mobile technology will be rolled out across BWG’s 1,000+ store network in Ireland, which includes the retailers Spar, Eurospar, Mace, Londis and XL.

Mishipay’s technology enables customers to scan and pay for items via their smartphones. This helps promote social distancing, with less time spent queuing at checkouts as well as reducing the need for human-to-human interactions. Customers can also scan products remotely from home for click & collect or home delivery services, thereby reducing the time they spend in store. Additionally, it allows retailers to place limits on the quantity of goods purchased by each user, helping improve stock management.

The technology is able to integrate with retailers’ existing IT systems without requiring any additional hardware.

It is the first time Mishipay’s scan, pay & go solution has been introduced in the grocery sector, and if fully implemented, will represent the largest roll out of the mobile technology worldwide.

Chris Donnelly, IT director, BWG Foods commented: “The current pandemic has accelerated the need for consumer facing businesses to embrace new technologies that make shopping experiences safer, quicker and altogether more convenient. We’ve been exploring a number of different advanced solutions to enhance the convenience of our retailers’ offerings and we believe this innovation represents the next great evolution of grocery retailing in Ireland.”

Mustafa Khanwala, founder and CEO, MishiPay, added: “In the face of the pandemic, we are honoured to be able to play a part in keeping shops safer for both staff and shoppers and have worked hard to develop a solution that is practical and scalable across all stores - especially for the self and family-owned entrepreneurs that do not have large IT teams at their disposal.”

In May, Decathlon introduced MishiPay’s scan & go solution across its 81 stores in Germany.