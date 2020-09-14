Burberry to livestream fashion show using Twitch technology

Burberry has announced its Spring/Summer 2021 fashion show will be livestreamed via Twitch. The fashion brand said it has partnered with the live video service company to give virtual guests an immersive and interactive experience of the show, which will be set in the British outdoors.

The move comes as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to force fashion brands into introducing more digital experiences for customers. These include ASOS introducing augmented reality (AR) technology to provide a simulated view of more of its products during the Covid-19 crisis and Levi’s bringing in range of new digital experiences to target the US back-to-school season.

Twitch launched in 2011 and is renowned for its work in online gaming, but has moved into other areas including music and art.

In the new initiative, Burberry will use Twitch’s Squad Stream functionality, which enables guests to view multiple perspectives of the show and to communicate through Twitch’s chat function.

Rod Manley, chief marketing officer at Burberry commented: “Burberry has always been a brand of firsts and partnering with Twitch continues this legacy. Twitch unlocks an exciting new space where our Burberry community can be digitally transported to feel like they have a virtual seat at our live show. It is an interactive experience where guests can connect with both our brand and each other whilst personalising their viewing journey.”

Burberry added that the new collaboration with Twitch “is the next step in Burberry’s journey to continually engage with its community through curated content and experiences”. In July, it launched a novel luxury concept store in China to enable customers to interact with Burberry products and the brand both digitally and in person.