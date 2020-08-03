Boots offers customers online physio service

Health and beauty retailer Boots is now offering physio via teleconferencing call, as part of its extension of virtual customer services in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Like many other retailers, Boots pivoted to digitise many of its in-store or face-to-face services, as footfall on the UK high street dropped at the height of the Covid-19 crisis.

Boots is working with PhysioFast Online to bring the latest service to life, and the specialist digital service says around 80% of a normal physio appointment can be conducted with the physiotherapist entirely remotely.

During online appointments, which can be booked via Boots.com, the physio will provide expert assessment, and advice for any musculoskeletal disorder, disease, injury or query. Complete package of care includes a personalised rehabilitation programme, and same-day appointments are typically available..

Katie Knapton, founder at PhysioFast Online, said: “We are proud to be supporting Boots as they continue to lead the field with innovative and valuable online services.

“Leading research has found that video consultations are as effective as face-to-face appointments and our experience is that three in four people can be triaged, assessed and supported online without any need for physical treatment.”

During lockdown Boots said it expected to be more digital once Covid-19 lockdown measures in the UK were lifted, and it has launched a range of virtual beauty, GP, and pharmacy services.

And in a more recent statement, Boots said it was cutting around 4,000 jobs at head office, in stores, and at its opticians, as part of a reduction in the size of its estate and a greater focus on digital retailing.