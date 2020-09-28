Boots launches Scan2Recycle scheme in 50 stores

UK health and beauty retailer Boots has launched a plastic recycling scheme in 50 stores, using new technology.

The initiative encourages customers to bring back empty hard-to-recycle plastic product containers, including from brands not stocked at Boots, and get rewarded for it.

Appearing in stores from Thursday 24 September, the recycling facilities use Scan2Recycle technology, powered by promotional marketing agency Metrisk. Customers scan their empty products using their mobile phone, register them online, before visiting a store to deposit the packaging where they receive their reward.

For every five products deposited, customers will receive £5 worth of points on their Boots Advantage Card loyalty scheme account. The deposited empties will be returned directly to Boots recycling partner, ReWorked, where they are formed into new products.

Joanna Rogers, trading director and vice president of beauty at Boots, said the initiative was launched “to help our customers shop and consume more sustainably”.

She added: “Customers will be able to recycle even the most difficult health, beauty and wellness empties, from old mascaras and empty toothpaste tubes to finished lipsticks and empty vitamin pots.”

Boots has made a number of green moves recently, with its optician stores introducing Recyclens in 2019 to enable shoppers to recycle contact lens.

Retailers across the UK have announced several sustainability initiatives over the last seven days, coinciding with Recycling Week, which ran from 21-27 September.

And Tesco and Dixons Carphone announced last week that they have joined the UK Electric Fleets Coalition, which is run by not-for-profit organisation The Climate Group and lobbies the UK government to target 100% zero emission car and van sales from 2030.

Together these businesses are working to electrify over 400,000 of their own vehicles in the UK, in a move that is viewed as more environmentally friendly.