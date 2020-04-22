Covid-19: Boots rapidly expands its medicine delivery capacity

Boots has rapidly expanded its capacity to deliver essential medicines to vulnerable people who are unable to go to their local pharmacy during the Covid-19 pandemic. The health and beauty retailer confirmed it has recruited over 500 additional drivers for this purpose and has also introduced prescription delivery in another 40 of its stores throughout the UK.

There has been a recent surge in recruitment to Boots’ Pharmacy Delivery and Collection (PDC) team. This is to ensure those who are self-isolating due to Covid-19 are able to access vital prescription medicines, taking pressure off of the NHS. During March, the retailer added an average of 80 new PDC drivers to its team per day, which compares to an average of one PDC driver recruited every day in the last six months. Additionally, more than 400 new vehicles have now been added to its fleet. This has enabled Boots to deliver an estimated 150,000 prescriptions last week compared to 90,000 four weeks ago.

This effort has been helped by EDF, who have donated some of their drivers and vans to support PDC delivery drivers.

Nathan Clements, HR director, Boots UK and ROI, said: “As an essential public service, Boots has a special role and duty to support the NHS in any way we can. I’d like to thank all our colleagues, particularly those who have recently joined us - not only as drivers, but also in our warehouses and pharmacies, and our partners, who are stepping forward onto the front line to help care for patients across the UK.”

In order to quickly expand its delivery operations, Boots has significantly streamlined its hiring process, with the turnaround between interviews taking place and contract offers being sent taking as little as two hours, allowing the new employees to start work the next day. Many of the drivers recruited had either lost their jobs or were unable to work normally due to the Covid-19 lockdown.