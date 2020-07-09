Boots brings in global brands VP to run eCommerce as Neary departs

Health & beauty retailer Boots has confirmed a change of leadership within its eCommerce division, following the departure of online boss Sophie Neary earlier this week.

Jamie Kurruish, who has over 20 years of experience at Boots and parent company Walgreen Boots Alliance, has been drafted in “on a secondment basis” to run Boots.com while the search for a permanent replacement for Neary is undertaken. Kurruish is part of the group’s global brands business, where he is vice president for global partnerships & commercial strategy.

Boots confirmed to Essential Retail that Neary has left to “pursue opportunities outside of the business”. She was director of eCommerce & digital retail transformation at the company for two years, during which time the Boots online business grew significantly, supported by new services such as digital beauty advice.

The retailer has refreshed its ranges recently, too, with the addition of products from several large global brands – most recently, French cosmetics company NARS, which launched on Boots’ website yesterday (8 July).

“We’re delighted that Jamie Kurruish will be taking over the leadership of our Boots.com business on a secondment basis, and we will be conducting a full search before confirming a permanent successor later this year,” a Boots spokesperson told Essential Retail.

Following the coronavirus lockdown, there have been several notable digital retail job moves in the UK, and there are set to be many more as head offices – particularly in the fashion sector – prepare to each make hundreds of redundancies and reshape their teams in the coming months as result of the impact Covid-19 has had on their businesses.

Away from fashion, snack subscription brand Graze.com, has replaced long-serving CEO, Anthony Fletcher, with Joanna Allen. Fletcher has quit the business after 11 years – seven as CEO – to focus on new projects, and Allen arrives at Graze having held multiple brand leadership roles at parent company Unilever.

Online gift retailer Notonthehighstreet.com has also changed trading director Leanne Osborne’s role to commercial director, as part of an internal realignment of job titles.