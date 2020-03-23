Covid-19: Boots to close beauty and fragrance counters

Boots has announced it will be temporarily closing all beauty and fragrance counters as it attempts to help stem the transition of coronavirus.

From tomorrow, Boots UK beauty and fragrance colleagues – those who work for brands including No7, Liz Earle, Benefit and Fenty – will not be required to go to work at their designated Boots store.

Instead, the high street retailer is asking store staff to consider switching roles to assist with Boots’ in-store healthcare efforts. Boots stressed that this was the staff’s own choice whether to return to work at the retailer in a different role.

“Boots has a unique role to play during this time, and our duty and focus is to ensure that pharmacy, healthcare and a wide range of the essential products that we sell are available to those who need them,” said Seb James, MD of Boots UK.

“Every day I am hearing and seeing heroic stories of the way in which our colleagues and stores are responding, helping, advising and reassuring people in every corner of the UK. I know that Boots colleagues are doing everything they can to support this effort. It makes me hugely proud and I want to thank the teams for their outstanding dedication in keeping our pharmacies and stores open. Boots continues to be a place of trust for those who need us.”

Only two months ago, Boots announced plans to increase its in-store beauty specialists to 1,000 individuals over the course of 2020. The retailer recruited and trained 350 beauty specialists in 2019 and has plans to grow this number by 185% in the coming year.

The retailer will also be temporarily closing most of its optician and hearing stores, with a small number remaining open to care for essential eye and hearing care needs.