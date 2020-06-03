Booths turns to US for workforce management technology

UK grocery chain Booths has turned to the US for in-store planning and workforce management technology, selecting Logile to support its shops, head office, and warehouses.

The upmarket retailer, which operates 28 stores across the north of England, will now implement the software as part of a shift towards using more automation in its operations.

Like many UK retailers, Booths’ wider aim is to optimise labour and increase operational efficiency by automating certain manual tasks and ensuring staff are more focused on selling and customer service. The specific Logile software modules being introduced include Enterprise Standards Manager, Enterprise Labour Model, Sales & Labour Planning, Forecasting & Staff Planning, Employee Scheduling, Time & Attendance, and Enterprise Reporting.

Al Paton, IT project manager at Booths, remarked: "After evaluating 19 vendors, we selected Logile because the solutions offered the exact combination of functionality and performance to address our complex requirements.

“Additionally, Logile's track record of customer commitment and successful implementations to more than 20 advanced retailers were critical in our ultimate selection of the company."

Logile’s retail customers in the US include Giant, Safeway, and Wegmans. Booths represents its first UK retail partner, and the supplier is looking to expand in Europe and the Middle East.