Bloom & Wild appoints first CTO as growth plans ratchet up

Online florist Bloom & Wild has appointed its first ever CTO – the company’s first c-level hire in five years.

Marta Jasinska will join the business in October after departing online print and design group Moo.com, where she has spent the last two years in the CTO hotseat.

At Bloom & Wild, the new recruit will oversee the existing tech team of 25, but there are plans “to materially scale up over the next two years”, according to the company, supported by new investment in technology.

Jasinska, who was previously web development director at former Moonpig parent Photobox, will be tasked with developing the London-based tech team, and bringing in new personnel as the organisation grows.

Aron Gelbard, co-founder and CEO at Bloom & Wild, remarked: “Marta brings outstanding relevant technology and leadership experience from Moo and Photobox.

“This will be invaluable as we further increase our investment into technology, automation and data science to deliver brilliant experiences for our customers and continue to work towards building the world's leading and most loved flower company.”

Jasinka added: “I am looking forward to dealing with the rapid growth, increasing complexity of the platform's technical challenges, and working with the talented, engaged, and high performing engineering teams.

“Technology is a key component of the company's future success, and I can't wait to see how far we can push it forward.”

Bloom & Wild said recent sales growth has allowed it to invest in technology to improve its customer experiences and operations. Over time, it also plans to delve into new product lines, markets and business models.



Last week, for example, Bloom & Wild flowers landed in a physical retail for the first time, thanks to a new partnership the company forged with grocery chain Sainsbury’s.

An exclusive range of Bloom & Wild flowers can now be purchased in selected Sainsbury’s superstores across the UK.