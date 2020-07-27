Barbour talks up online personalisation tech deployment

Fashion brand Barbour has reported early success using a new online personalisation tool.

The business said it has implemented real-time identification technology from Wunderkind, which until recently was known as BounceX, to personalise the right message online to the shopper based on their buying intent. And the results have been described as encouraging, especially in light of much of the company’s sales moving online during the recent coronavirus-enforced lockdown.

Amy-Lee Cowey, who leads the global eCommerce & digital team at Barbour, said “Like most businesses, coronavirus impacted our trading.

“Of course, our stores had to close, and as we went into lockdown, our eCommerce sales did take an initial hit. But we were quick to recover thanks to a clear and concise communication strategy.”

She added: “It was important to us to put our consumers first, not try to sell anything they didn’t need or want at that time – rather we wanted to wait until they were ready to shop with us again. The acceleration to digital has been apparent – even as stores are reopening – and has showcased the importance of eCommerce direct-to-consumer even more so.”

Before the pandemic hit, Barbour ran its own eCommerce customer data acquisition campaigns in-house. But as it needed to scale online during this unique period for the industry, the fashion brand recognised the need to invest in third-party technology.

The Wunderkind tech was used to create a targeted welcome journey for customers, as well as personalised overlays, and pop-ups. As a result of the deployment, Barbour claimed it increased onsite customer identification rates by 26% and almost doubled its monthly sign ups.

“Acquiring data that is reliable, has lifetime value, and can secure consumer engagement is a challenge for most brands and, at Barbour, it was no different,” explained Cowey.

“We needed to ensure that the data we were collecting was robust and could stand the test of time. To do this, we wanted to give our customers the best possible experience of signing up and being part of our communication journey, and we were confident Wunderkind could do this effectively."