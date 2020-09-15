Avon enters payment partnership to offer integrated service

Cosmetics firm Avon has partnered with global payments platform APEXX to allow its global representatives to offer a more efficient and integrated payment service for customers.

Under the collaboration, APEXX will provide a Payment Orchestration Layer to allow Avon representatives to choose the most suitable payment method across different countries in order to simplify the customer journey.

Payment options that can be processed by APEXX include credit/debit cards, PayPal, Apple Pay and Android Pay as well as market specific options such as Dragonpay. An end-to-end service is also offered by the platform to drive synergies and improve payment conversion rates.

The solution will be initially rolled out across 16 countries around the globe, starting in Egypt in October before being introduced in Portugal, Greece and the Philippines.

Avon said the approach is part of its Open Up and Grow strategy, of which a key aspect is greater digitisation throughout its business. Initiatives already introduced include digital brochures that can be shared via instant messaging apps and a one-stop-shop mobile app that allows representatives to receive and place orders and share content on their social channels.

The company added that “this digital transformation marks a significant shift for the company, as it seeks to increase opportunities for representatives and optimise the customer experience.”

Nick Burton, VP digital platforms & eCommerce for Avon International, commented: “Accelerating our digital strategy is more critical than ever as the new normal we find ourselves in means that our consumers are increasingly looking for new ways to shop and connect, while our representatives are looking for new ways to operate. Relationships are at the heart of our business and improving payment processing means our representatives have more time to spend offering the personalised beauty advise their customers are looking for.”