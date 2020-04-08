Asos names chief strategy officer and reports pre-pandemic progress

Online fashion house Asos has named Patrik Silén as chief strategy officer, as part of the ongoing reshaping of its leadership function.

Silén is the third in a series of new hires designed to strengthen the executive team, and he arrives from management consultancy McKinsey & Company, where he has spent 16 years. His arrival comes after Asos appointed Robert Birge as chief growth officer, and Jo Butler as chief people officer, and ahead of an imminent chief commercial officer appointment, as part of the restructuring at the top of the business.

At McKinsey, Silén relaunched and built several new practice areas, including the consultancy's EMEA retail operations unit, and he focused on delivering insight, strategy and transformation programmes to a range of clients, including online pureplays and omnichannel retailers. He will start at Asos on 5 May.

The appointment comes as Asos revealed group revenue for the six months to 29 February 2020 reached £1.59 billion. That represented an increase of 21% year-on year, and contributed to record first-half profit before tax of £30.1 million – up 653% on last year when investment in warehousing and infrastructure impacted the bottom line.

Asos added that the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus has had a significant impact on the business since the end of first-half period. Despite continuing operations – albeit at reduced capacity it attempts to meet social distancing measures – demand has been impacted since the virus containment measures were introduced.

Group sales are down circa 20%-25% in most recent three weeks of trading, with most markets Asos trades in following a pattern of "demand shock before impact partially moderates". The retailer said disruption to product sourcing from China is minimal, and it is closely monitoring European sourcing.

Asos says customers have reacted positively to promotional activity during the pandemic, and it has also launched content under the #AtHomeWithASOS moniker, supported by live events such as fitness sessions, beauty regimes and DJ sets. The retailer said it has recorded over 3.3 million video views across Instagram Grid & IGTV between 12-25 March, representing growth of 100%+ versus the previous weeks.

The retailer also announced this morning (8 April) that it had raised £247 million via a placing, to help it bump up finances as a business contingency measure in light of the ongoing pandemic.