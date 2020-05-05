Covid-19: Asos scales up use of augmented reality to model products

Asos is ramping up its use of augmented reality (AR) technology to provide a simulated view of more of its products during the Covid-19 crisis. The move will provide customers with a realistic view of up to 500 clothing items per week on six real-life models while allowing Asos to adhere to social-distancing restrictions.

Asos has trialled the AR technology developed by the tech company Zeekit for its products, naming the initiative ‘See My Fit’. The online clothing brand now plans to expand its use to remove the need for models to enter the Asos studios at this time.

The AR technology enables garments to be digitally mapped onto models in a realistic way, which takes account of the size, cut and fit of each item of clothing. It is hoped the technology will help ensure customers are engaged with new product releases during the continuing lockdown.

Tim Carey, senior content manager at Asos Studios, said: “We’re fortunate enough to have been experimenting with Zeekit’s AR technology for a while, which has meant that we could scale this tech up at short notice. It’s a great tool for us to have at our disposal, helping us drop new items on site each week and provide customers with realistic product images in a studio setting, while protecting the wellbeing of our models and staff.”

Asos has implemented a range of innovative measures to help keep its employees and models safe whilst working during this period. These include asking models and Asos insiders to photograph items remotely from home and increasing shoots of clothing on hangers rather than on models, known as ‘flat shot’ images.

Yael Vizel, CEO at Zeekit, added: “Digital dress up brings to life the powerful capabilities of generating beautiful fashion content with a click of a button, on any real-life model or customer - without leaving home.”

During last week’s RetailExpo Virtual Conference powered by Essential Retail, a panel discussed innovative ways non-essential retailers can continue to engage customers during Covid-19.