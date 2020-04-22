Asos and influencer Zoella receive ad standards warning

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) has told Asos and online influencer partner, Zoe Sugg, to ensure affiliate links make clear their commercial intent, and are clearly marked as marketing communications.

The ASA has upheld a complaint made about an Instagram Stories update seen on Sugg’s Instagram page on 6 July 2019. In the update, she was wearing a floral maxi dress and encouraged her followers to “swipe up to shop” for the Miss Selfridge-branded item sold on Asos.

Information regarding Sugg’s affiliate partnership with Asos was obscured on the Instagram story, and the ASA has called on both parties to ensure they include “a clear and prominent identifier such as “#ad” at a minimum”. The authority also suggested the term “affiliate” on marketing material was not a strong enough indicator of commercial intent.

The ad only received one complaint, but ASA upholding it should provide a warning to retailers’ and brands’ marketing departments about their responsibilities when working with online influencers.

In response, Asos said it makes it clear to all its affiliates that disclosure labels needed to be clear and prominent. The retailer accepted the disclosure in the story in question was not sufficiently prominent when viewed on a mobile phone.

However, Asos added that the term “affiliate” is an acceptable label to use in influencer communications, arguing that consumers understand the term signifies ad material.

Zoe Sugg Ltd said the story complied with Committee of Advertising Practice (CAP) guidelines, and explained Sugg – who is also known as Zoella – had explained to users she received an affiliate commission.

In upholding the complaint and providing an official warning to the retailer and Sugg, the ASA acknowledged Asos had no direct input into or control over the ad, but as a beneficiary of the marketing material the company was jointly responsible for adhering to CAP guidelines.