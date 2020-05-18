Asian Street Food Restaurant to Open at Liverpool ONE

The Asian street food restaurant, Maggie Fu, has been signed by Grosvenor Europe to open on Liverpool ONE’s Hanover Street, it has been announced. Launching when the UK’s Covid-19 lockdown measures are lifted, the new restaurant will be Maggie Fu’s second and serve as its flagship.

The move will further add to the range of international cuisine available in Hanover street, which includes the restaurants Wahaca, Turtle Bay and Bem Brasil. The Liverpool-based independent Maggie Fu will provide Asian-inspired dishes such as steamed buns and ramen, ‘big bowl’ stir fry dishes, and frozen yoghurt desserts.

The restaurant will be in a 4,700 sq ft unit and set across two floors, containing 120 covers when trading at full capacity.

Maggie Fu's Lee Boon said: “We have grown a very loyal following in the two years since we launched, giving us the confidence to open a flagship restaurant in a prime city centre location. Liverpool ONE’s Hanover Street is perfect. We have great neighbours and will benefit from high Liverpool ONE’s footfall, complemented by the residential and leisure offer in Rope Walks. We are ready to welcome existing and new customers later this year.”

The move is part of efforts by Grosvenor Europe to assist high street recovery once the Covid-19 crisis has ended.

Alison Clegg, director, asset management, Grosvenor Europe, commented: “We are committed to maintaining a strong mix of local and regional independent operators alongside national brands at Liverpool ONE. As an already established operator from the city, Maggie Fu is a very welcome addition that will appeal to our broad cross-section of our visitors, from students to office workers to shoppers and tourists.

“The signing of Maggie Fu also highlights that, despite the challenging circumstances for the industry, Grosvenor Europe is supportive of operators, working with them to help create opportunities for growth as move towards recovery.”

Last month, Liverpool ONE launched a 'virtual enlivenment programme' to help entertain the local community during the Covid-19 lockdown.