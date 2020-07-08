Asda extends Wincanton logistics partnership

UK grocer Asda has extended its logistics partnership with Wincanton.

The contact renewal will see Wincanton continue to manage Asda’s transport and warehousing operations until 2023. Specifically, the partnership includes the management of warehousing and national transport operations across Asda’s sites in Doncaster, Larne, Rochdale and Wigan.

It covers frozen, chilled and ambient grocery, and general merchandise, and the contract employs a total of 1,385 Wincanton staff and 53 vehicles.

Chris Hall, senior director for central logistics at Asda, commented: "We are delighted to extend our ongoing and productive relationship with Wincanton.

“When collaboration in the supply-chain is more important than ever, we look forward to continuing to find new and innovative ways to add value for both organisations."

James Wroath, CEO of Wincanton, added: "We welcome this extension as a reflection of our strong collaborative relationship with Asda. As we face new challenges ahead, I'm certain Wincanton will add expertise and value to this long-standing partnership."

Another UK supermarket chain, Waitrose, announced last week it is working with Wincanton to open a third online fulfilment centre to help serve more eCommerce customers in and around London.

The new site will be in Greenford, west London, and is expected to be up and running by Christmas 2020.

It builds on circa 20-year partnership between the retailer and the logistics provider, with Wincanton having supplied logistical services for Waitrose’s shops during that time.