A deal to sell Asda to UK-based businessmen has been agreed today, current parent company Walmart has announced.

The deal is worth £6.8 billion, with the Issa brothers, who are founders and co-CEOs of Blackburn-based EG Group, and private equity firm TDR Capital LLP, acquiring a majority stake in the UK supermarket.

Under the new structure, Walmart will keep an equity investment in the business, maintaining a commercial relationship and holding a seat on the board. Asda’s HQ will stay in Leeds while current CEO Roger Burnley will stay in place to continue leading the business.

The new owners outlined their desire to continue growing Asda’s eCommerce capacity, which has almost doubled during the Covid-19 pandemic. They added they will invest over £1 billion in the next three years to strengthen the business and its supply chain.

Commenting on the announcement, Mohsin and Zuber Issa said: “We are very proud to be investing in Asda, an iconic British business that we have admired for many years. Asda’s customer-centric philosophy, focus on operational excellence and commitment to the communities in which it operates are the same values that we have built EG Group on. Asda’s performance through the Covid-19 pandemic has demonstrated the fundamental strength and resilience of the business, and we are excited to support Roger and his team as they continue to reposition the business to drive long-term growth.

“We believe that our experience with EG Group, including our expertise around convenience and brand partnerships and our successful partnership with TDR Capital, can help to accelerate and execute that growth strategy. After a successful period as part of Walmart we are looking forward to helping Asda build a differentiated business that will continue to serve customers brilliantly in communities across the UK.”

Roger Burnley added: “In a constantly changing retailing environment, our new ownership will further enhance our resilience, whilst creating significant, additional opportunities to drive growth. For Asda colleagues, a strong and growing business is important for our long-term future.”