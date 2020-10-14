Asda expands musicMagpie tie-up as part of new partnerships drive

UK supermarket chain Asda has announced the expansion of its trial collaboration with online CD and DVD reseller musicMagpie, as part of a broadening of its partnership strategy.

The musicMagpie tie-up, which launched as a five-store trial in September, will be expanded to a further 31 stores after Asda said it had proved “highly popular”. Through the arrangement, in-store customers can purchase a range of used DVDs from musicMagpie priced £1 and £2, alongside Asda’s current entertainment offer.

In addition, Asda has unveiled a partnership with Per-Scent, the branded fragrance distributor. Asda’s shoppers, initially in its Stevenage store, will be able to use a digital pod to order from a range of more than 300 branded fragrance lines for home delivery or collection in store via Asda’s ToYou logistics service.

Later in October, the full Fragrance Point range will be made available to purchase on Asda's non-food George.com website.

Asda’s strategy of bringing complimentary brands into stores began in 2019, with the arrival of jewellery and accessories retailer Claire’s. It has since been extended to partnerships with Greggs, B&Q, and as of today, The Entertainer.

Toy retailer The Entertainer will run branded concessions in five stores from early next year, holding full responsibility for product range, pricing and merchandising in these stores. If the trial is a success, the tie-up may expand to additional shops.

Asda said the move to accelerate its in-store partnerships strategy follows a shift in customer behaviour brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, adding that an increasing number of shoppers are now looking to complete multiple shopping missions on a single trip.

Matt Harrison, senior director of corporate strategy & partnerships at Asda, commented: “The Entertainer are experts in toy sourcing and retailing so we are really excited to work with them and are confident their offer will prove very popular with customers.

“We anticipate working with more great brands like the Entertainer and Fragrance Point in the coming months as we look to make our stores even better places to visit.”