Armani and Yoox Net-a-Porter unveil major new digital partnership

Designer fashion group Armani has announced a project with luxury e-tail player Yoox Net-a-Porter (YNAP) that will result in the closer integration of its digital proposition and global boutiques.

Armani said the partnership, which is in place until 2025, will “develop a revolutionary, digital and integrated shopping experience for customers”. The deal builds on an existing 20-year relationship between the organisations.

Over the next two years, Armani’s websites will be more closely merged with its stores to ensure customers have access to the full range wherever they shop. The collaboration will be supported by YNAP’s global logistics network.

In a statement released today (22 July), Armani said the modern fashion model – especially against the backdrop of the Covid-19 crisis – “must be redesigned, with technology powering a more innovative approach”.

It added that technology can be used to enable a direct and personal relationship with customers, build an understanding of their expectations, and provide more choice for shoppers.

The arrangement is part of YNAP’s ‘Next Era’ business model, which supports other brands such as Valentino, and it will result in orders for Armani products processed through the YNAP distribution network, and Armani boutiques.

Explaining the move in more detail, Giorgio Armani, the eponymous president and CEO of Armani, said: "In the past few months, I have been redesigning the Armani Group’s business model based on a concept that is very dear to me: do less, but better.

“Mine is an invitation to consume more responsibly, focusing on authenticity and change. In YNAP I’ve found a partner that allows me to transform this principle in a new multichannel shopping project where the relationship with the customer is increasingly personal and direct, while eCommerce and boutiques are integrated in a dynamic balance, which will have a positive effect, also on the environment.”

The new features associated with Armani’s refreshed model are scheduled to appear on its website from 2021, with full integration of the technology and new processes expected the following year.

Federico Marchetti, chairman and CEO of YNAP, said Armani was one of the first brands to adopt eCommerce with his company's support.

“After a partnership that has lasted for two decades, we are still both driven by the desire to revolutionise the world of fashion with continuous innovations, as we have done since the first day we started working together,” he added.