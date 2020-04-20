AO.com B2B division expands team after quick growth

AO.com’s business to business (B2B) division has hired two business development managers (BDM) after reporting a successful six months in the housebuilding sector.

Gary Holt and Andrew Robinson have been recruited to the online electricals retailer’s B2B arm, to help increase the company’s number of contracts to supply white goods to the property industry.

Holt will cover the south of England, with fellow BDM, Andrew Robinson, covering sales in the north and in Scotland.

AO Business – as the enterprise is known – entered the competitive housebuilders market in 2019, with an aim to transform the way appliances are purchased for new property developments. The company has already secured the contracts to supply appliances for over 12,000 new building plots, six months since its launch.

Robinson joins AO from furniture manufacturer Vitra UK, while Holt was previously at Germany-based manufacturer Westag and Getalit.

Anthony Sant, managing director of AO Business, commented: “With their wealth of sales experience and contacts in the industry, we are now in an even better position to provide a solution to the everyday challenges facing housebuilders.”

AO Business offers housebuilders next-day delivery on their orders, leaning on its 20 years of experience serving white goods to consumers.

Meanwhile, the consumer part of the business has today (20 April) launched free delivery and free timeslots to support those working on the frontline in the NHS – an offer open to anyone who works for the NHS and can provide a valid NHS.uk or NHS.net email address.

In addition, AO.com is offering a 10% discount on personal purchases for NHS keyworkers, and – like several retailers, including Made.com and Halfords – has donated products to hospitals and medical units across the UK to support the coronavirus battle.

David Lawson, managing director of AO.com, said: “We’re all hugely grateful to the NHS front line workers and this new service is just one of the ways that everyone in AO.com can show their appreciation."