AO launches major recruitment drive to cement sales growth

Online electricals retailer AO.com has announced the creation of 650 new roles across its business, and is launching a nationwide recruitment drive to fill the vacancies.

This follows a period of substantial growth for the company, including a strong performance during the Covid-19 pandemic as customers shifted to online shopping following the closure of physical shops.

AO wants to continue its growth and “cement the increased demand for buying electricals online”, which it says requires more staff across the business. It revealed there will be a wide-range of roles available in tech, creative, supply chain, brand, sales, HR, customer services and marketing across its retail, mobile, tech, financial services and logistics divisions.

Positions include software developers and even a TikTok expert.

Recruitment will take place in various locations throughout the UK, including Manchester, Bolton, Telford, Thatcham and Crewe.

AO founder and chief executive, John Roberts, commented: “AO went into Covid-19 fit and focused on the future. The pandemic accelerated a shift in customer behaviour towards online shopping – we saw five years’ change in five weeks. We now have the opportunity to make AO a habit that lasts for our new customers.

“We’re investing to cement the change and prepare for our next phase of growth which includes creating hundreds of new, high quality jobs for a diverse range of talented people.”

The retailer added that all new recruits will be part of its value creation plan announced last month, in which employees will be awarded a 10% share of value created over a hurdle share price of £5.23.

New recruits will be partnered with an experienced AO buddy to help them settle in with the majority of AO office staff currently working from home.