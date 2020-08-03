AO.com has announced it plans to recruit 250 new roles at its Crewe logistics hub which opened in June. Jobs will include both night and day shifts in a variety of skilled roles.

The recruitment drive is the result of customers turning to online shopping for products during the Covid-19 lockdown.

The online electricals retailer has added over 225,000 sq ft of warehouse space in the last three months, with its third Crewe facility totalling 110,000 sq ft. Another new warehouse in Stafford is due to open later this month resulting in an additional 115,000 sq ft of distribution space.

AO has grown its facilities to support the expansion of its retail business but also its third-party logistics division, which has added clients such as Aldi, The Cotswold Company, Simba and Keter in recent months.

“We’ve been quick to adapt to meet increased customer demand and we’re investing in the future, adding more space and hundreds of new, quality jobs for people in Cheshire and Staffordshire. We’re proud to be a growing local employer with a history of creating careers in phenomenal business where the sky is the limit,” said David Ashwell, MD of AO Logistics.

“We’ve proudly provided a lifeline to customers during Covid and a safe working environment for our people. Now, we’re doubling down on our expertise and infrastructure to make sure that we’re in a great position to cement the changes and keep serving customers brilliantly moving out of lockdown.”

All new recruits will be able to take part in AO's new incentive scheme which allows staff to earn more money linked to the success of the business in the next five years.