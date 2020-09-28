Amazon Prime Day announced for October

Amazon has announced its annual promotional event, Prime Day, will take place on 13-14 October this year.

Usually held in July, Prime Day was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it now arrives on the retail calendar in a UK peak shopping season already disrupted by Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Amazon has promised discounts on over one million deals globally across every category in which it sells products, and members of the Amazon Prime loyalty scheme can begin securing deals from today (28 September). How this all impacts traditional festive shopping behaviour this year remains one of the big industry questions, with the season already expecting significant discounting due to excess stock from the summer months when Covid-19 lockdown temporarily halted a lot of trade.

Today’s statement from Amazon suggested 2020 Prime Day has been designed to help small businesses selling through its platform, with the online titan committing £75 million on promotional activities to help such organisations increase their reach.

Doug Gurr, Amazon UK country manager, said: “After a tough six months for everyone, we’re committed to making this the most successful Prime Day ever for small businesses, and excited for members to discover the very best from artisans and entrepreneurs in the UK, whilst saving big on everything they need and love from the comfort of their homes.”

Small business-focused measures for this year’s Prime Day event include the promise to Prime members that if they spend £10 on items sold by participating companies between now and 12 October, Amazon will provide £10 credit to use on Prime Day.

Amazon has also launched curated collections to connect customers with local small businesses.

According to Amazon, more than 60% of UK businesses selling via its platform export to customers globally. In 2019 they achieved total export sales of more than £2.75 billion.