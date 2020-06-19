Amazon UK head Doug Gurr leaves to join Natural History Museum

Amazon has lost the head of its UK business Doug Gurr after an eight-year stint at the global tech giant, with the announcement that he has been appointed as a director at London’s Natural History Museum.

Gurr leaves the role of country manager of Amazon UK, which he held after two years as president of Amazon China that ended in 2016, and followed a variety of senior positions at firms including Asda and McKinsey as well as teaching at University in Denmark. He also founded pioneering online business Blueheath.

The move to a leading museum is not too surprising as Gurr has been involved with charity and non-profit work for some time and is currently chairman of the British Heart Foundation, a Trustee of both the National Gallery and Landmark Trust, and a non-executive of the Land Registry.

Gurr said: “The Natural History Museum’s vision of a future where people and planet thrive has never been more relevant and it is a privilege to be invited to lead this globally important cultural and scientific institution. I am passionate about the work the Museum is doing to tackle the planetary emergency by using its unrivalled collection and leading scientific research to connect millions of people a year with nature. I can’t wait to join the team.”

Having had a significant impact on Amazon’s UK business his move will undoubtedly be a loss to the company, which also suffered the departure of another senior executive earlier this year as Ajay Kavan, previously VP of special projects, left to take up the CEO role at Matchesfashion.