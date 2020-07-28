Amazon Fresh added to Prime membership benefits

Online titan Amazon announced today (28 July) that its Amazon Fresh grocery proposition is now available to customers signed up to its Prime membership service across south-east England.

In a move that has been long mooted and which is predicted to shake up the UK grocery sector, Amazon Prime UK customers can now receive free and fast online deliveries of dairy products, baked goods, fresh meat and vegetables, and other items.

The Amazon Fresh service is initially available in London and parts of south-east England, but is expected to be rolled out to multiple cities across the UK by the end of 2020.

Free delivery is available in two-hour windows on orders over £40, with a minimum order value of £15 that comes with an additional delivery charge. One-hour delivery windows are available for an additional fulfilment charge, too.

Consumers in towns including Bracknell, Guildford, Maidenhead, Runnymede, Surrey Heath, Windsor, Woking, and Wokingham, are among those who can access the service from today.

Amazon said same-day delivery will usually be available for orders placed before 9pm in most areas.

Grocery items from the likes of Booths, Whole Foods Market, Pepsi, Danone, Arla, Warburtons, and Britvic are available on Amazon Fresh. And, as has been the case in London, where the service has been running on a much smaller scale for several years, there will also be groceries from artisan and independent businesses, including Gail’s Artisan Bakery, C.Lidgate, and Paxton & Whitfield.

Retail analyst Natalie Berg, who co-wrote the book ‘Amazon: How the World’s Most Relentless Retailer will Continue to Revolutionise Commerce’, reacted to today’s news on Twitter, saying: “Amazon has pressed the nuclear button.

“Grocery is so important to Amazon because of the frequency aspect. If they can convince Prime members to make weekly food purchases then Amazon becomes the first port of call for everything else.”