Amazon adds over 1,800 electric vans to European delivery fleet

Amazon is adding over 1,800 electric vehicles to its delivery fleet in Europe this year as part of the tech giant’s efforts to reduce its carbon footprint.

The zero-emission vans, manufactured by Mercedes-Benz, will be made available for Amazon’s delivery service providers later this year. It is the largest ever order of electric vehicles for Mercedes-Benz, which has today joined The Climate Pledge, in which signatories aim to be net zero carbon across their businesses by 2040.

Jeff Bezos, founder and CEO of Amazon commented: “We welcome the bold leadership demonstrated by Mercedes-Benz by signing up to The Climate Pledge and committing to ambitious action to address climate change. We need continued innovation and partnership from auto manufacturers like Mercedes-Benz to decarbonize the transportation sector and tackle the climate crisis.

“Amazon is adding 1,800 electric delivery vehicles from Mercedes-Benz as part of our journey to build the most sustainable transportation fleet in the world, and we will be moving fast to get these vans on the road this year.”

Amazon, which has also signed the pledge, has also committed to run on 100% renewable energy by 2025, which it wants to help power the new vehicles. The tech firm said it is running 91 renewable projects, including 31 utility wind and solar renewable ones and 60 solar rooftops on fulfilment and sort centres worldwide.

The e-tail titan has expanded its delivery service during the Covid-19 pandemic. And earlier this month, UK supermarket chain Morrisons launched a ‘Morrisons on Amazon’ store, in which customers can shop for its groceries via Amazon’s website and app for the first time. Orders are delivered by Amazon Flex delivery partners.

Last month, the John Lewis Partnership revealed it will be trialling the use of electric vans to make deliveries from its John Lewis and Waitrose businesses.