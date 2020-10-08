AllSaints appoints global head of eCommerce

Fashion retailer AllSaints has appointed a global head of eCommerce to oversee its digital team.

Randa Crebbin has taken on the role, following a year in an interim director of eCommerce role at Decker Brands. Prior to that she spent 12 months as an interim global head of eCommerce at La Perla.

Her experience in digital leadership roles also includes head of eCommerce roles at the retailers Crabtree & Evelyn and Joseph.

Crebbin said: "I am so happy to be here and be part of this amazing team at AllSaints.

“My job is to look after the digital department, ensuring we are doing our bit in helping to propel the business forward. We will be doing that by working very closely with all other departments at AllSaints to ensure we are front of mind of our customers and giving them the best experience in their interactions with us.”

AllSaints announced in July that its creditors had approved company voluntary agreements (CVA) at both AllSaints Retail and its subsidiary, AllSaints USA.

A month earlier, it said the coronavirus outbreak, which temporarily closed much of its global store estate, had forced it to seek this form of insolvency. Despite year-on-year revenue growth for five successive years, the pandemic has impacted short-term sales and prompted the decision to restructure.

Creditor acceptance of the CVAs will enable the group “to sustain a strong physical retail presence, which in turn will allow it to protect jobs and continue to serve its customers”, the retailer said.

Peter Wood, CEO of AllSaints, commented: “I would like to express my sincere gratitude to our teams, suppliers and other partners around the world for their overwhelming support during this process.

“We are also delighted that the majority of our landlords across the UK, EU, US and Canada voted in favour of our proposals, and would like to thank them for their patience and understanding. The decision to launch the CVAs was not taken lightly, and this successful outcome will be instrumental in helping us to ensure the long-term viability of AllSaints.”