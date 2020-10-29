AllPlants adopts new conversational commerce platform

AllPlants – the vegan food delivery business backed by a range of prominent investor groups including Octopus Ventures – has deployed new customer service technology to help it respond to queries more quickly.

The meal subscription provider implemented the conversational commerce platform from Copenhagen-based tech company Dixa to meet rising demand for its services.

During the week when the UK's coronavirus-enforced lockdown was announced in March this year, AllPlants said it experienced a 400% increase in its acquisition rate. It realised its existing ticket-based customer service platform was overworked with detailed, time-sensitive enquiries from consumers, so it needed to invest in improvements.

Felicity Bell, head of delight at AllPlants, said: “We call our customer service team ‘delighters’, and they go to great lengths to build strong and personal relationships with our customers.

“We’ve built the brand on our ability to meet and exceed customer expectations, and maintaining this approach was non-negotiable. But we also needed a customer service platform that could keep pace with our growth, as well as the evolving demands of our customers. So far we’ve been delighted with the results.”

AllPlants has noted several benefits from using Dixa’s technology, including an overall reduction in handling times of customer queries such as those arriving via live chat functionality.

The retailer also said integrations with its CRM system and courier sites have allowed its customer service team to work more efficiently. In addition, some of the most common customer queries can now be self-served, thanks to the introduction of auto-response functionality.

AllPlants is also now able to collect and act upon a broader range of customer satisfaction feedback, which it said will allow the company to scale-up very quickly around customer peaks. One such peak is the imminent Veganuary period in January, which – like this year – is expected to place significant demand on its services.