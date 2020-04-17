Covid-19: Aldi UK starts selling groceries online

Aldi UK has started selling groceries online for the first time, offering £24.99 food boxes for people who are self-isolating at home or who are too vulnerable to make it to a store during the Covid-19 coronavirus crisis.

The parcels will contain 22 products, including tinned soup, rice and pasta. Each parcel will also provide antibacterial handwash and a four-pack of toilet roll, covering many of the essential items that have been particularly in demand since the pandemic took hold in the UK.

Parcels will be limited to one per customer order, and Aldi is promising to deliver within three to ten days. The retailer said it will try to prioritise food parcel orders, aiming to deliver as fast as possible.

The approximate cost of the new food parcels, which also include a chocolate bar, peanuts, instant coffee, and multiple other items, is £19.97 at the time of writing. Aldi said it has placed a £5.02 pick, pack and dispatch/delivery charge on each order.

In launching online grocery, Aldi becomes the latest UK supermarket to adapt its normal strategy in light of the Covid-19 health emergency. Among those launching new services are Morrisons with its hospital car park click & collect service, and Marks & Spencer with its new online food box delivery options which were made available this week.

And as The Grocer reported earlier this week, frozen food retailer Iceland is looking to deliver a 250% increase in its online delivery capacity versus pre-pandemic levels. It is fast-tracking the use of its The Food Warehouse stores and storage facilities within its eCommerce operation, to support the move.

Aldi’s new online service is clearly catching consumers’ attention already, with some visitors to the website this morning placed in an online queue using Danish software firm Queue-It’s virtual waiting room technology.

Commenting on the new online grocery service, Fritz Walleczek, managing director for corporate responsibility at Aldi, said “We are committed to providing quick, safe and affordable access to food for all our customers and understand that, for some, visiting one of our stores is not an option at the moment.



“We’re constantly looking for new and better ways to support our customers in these uncertain times and I’m hopeful that these food parcels will make life a little easier for some of the country’s most at-risk people.”